Tetrahedron posts 100 pc results

BHUBANESWAR: Tetrahedron Group of Institutions at Tangi has posted cent per cent result in Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) - 2024.

Around 780 out of 835 Plus II science students of the institution secured first division of which around 22 scored above 90 per cent. Satyajit Swain with 556 marks topped the Tetrahedron Higher Secondary School, while Manisha Panda with 555 marks topped the Tetrahedron Women’s Higher Secondary School. The meritorious students were felicitated by chairman Trideb Behera at an event.

Meanwhile, Tetrahedron officials pointed out some students are unhappy with the marks they have been awarded, especially in English. After re-evaluation, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent in the exam is expected to increase, they said.