Three dead, 36 severely injured in Puri firecracker explosion

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, three persons died following an explosion of a stock of firecrackers when the Chandan Yatra festival Lord Jagannath was underway near the Narendra tank in Puri on Wednesday night.

The Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office said about 36 people were injured in the incident and they are admitted to nine different hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Sum Ultimate Hospital in the capital city on Thursday morning to meet the injured persons.

The government will provide ex-gratia assistance to the kin of each deceased as per the provisions of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

"The treatment will be provided for free to the injured persons. We are closely monitoring the medical care provided to them," SRC Satyabrata Sahu told The New Indian Express.

Sources said SRC Sahu and Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena are likely to visit Puri on Thursday afternoon to take stock of the situation.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred during a firework display marking the conclusion of the 21-day Chandan Yatra. While setting off fireworks, one cracker split off and landed on the pile of explosives, triggering a blast.

The locals rushed the injured including children to the district headquarters hospital, from where many of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and other hospitals in Bhubaneswar.