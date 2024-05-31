BYJM state chief Abhilash Panda injured in attack, blames BJD

BHADRAK: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)’s Odisha unit president Abhilash Panda suffered injuries after allegedly being attacked by BJD activists in Chandabali Assembly segment on Thursday evening.

Sources said Panda was campaigning with other supporters for party candidate and state BJP chief Manmohan Samal when hundreds of BJD workers allegedly attacked them near Khapuria Chhak under Bainsada police station limits.

While Panda sustained head injury, six other were beaten up. They were immediately taken to Bainsada PHC for treatment before being shifted to Basudevpur CHC. Panda alleged that BJD workers, armed with lethal weapons, attacked while they were campaigning peacefully.

Meanwhile, hundreds of BJP workers staged dharna on Chandabali-Dhamara road and paralysed traffic communication.

Chandabali block BJP president Kamala Sutar said an FIR has been lodged and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Bainsada OIC Debaraj Jena with one platoon armed police rushed to the dharna site to maintain law and order. Jena said three persons allegedly involved in the attack were detained by police but no FIR has been lodged in this connection.

Two days back, Ganjam district BJP president and other workers were allegedly attacked and their vehicles damaged by BJD workers. Meanwhile, district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in all Assembly segments till end of the election. Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said the restrictions have been imposed to ensure a fair and peaceful election.