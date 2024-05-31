Congress will form government on June 4, transfer Rs 8.5K to women on July 5 says Rahul Gandhi

“The INDIA alliance wants to save Ambedkar ji’s Constitution and the BJP says they will tear it apart. But we won’t let anyone destroy our Constitution,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for siding with the BJP, the Congress leader said why was no action taken by ED or CBI despite large scale corruption and irregularities in the state.

“BJP has filed 24 cases against me including defamation and criminal cases. They took away my parliament membership and gave me two years of jail term. The ED interrogated me for 50 hours and took away my house. I handed them the keys and said I do not need this government house. I have crores of houses in India and the hearts of people of Odisha and different states,” he said.

“But there was no such action against Naveen Patnaik or any BJD leader. If the BJD president does not work for the BJP in the state, why has he been not subjected to what I had to go through,” he said.