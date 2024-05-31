Congress will form government on June 4, transfer Rs 8.5K to women on July 5 says Rahul Gandhi

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that his party will form the government on June 4 and on July 5, lakhs of women in Odisha will get Rs 8,500 deposited in their bank accounts.
The money will be transferred every month to their account and within a year they will get Rs 1 lakh, he said, addressing an election meeting at Simulia in Balasore district.
Stating that the Congress will work dedicatedly for the farmers, Gandhi said MSP will be ensured and their loans will also be waived. “We will set up a Loan Waiver Industry which will alert the government when farmers are at a loss and not in a position to pay back the loan amount. We will waive their loans,” he said.
Congress will also double the monthly incentive of ASHA and anganwadi workers and MNREGA incentive will be raised to Rs 400. All unemployed youth will be given one year of apprenticeship opportunity, he added.
Alleging that the BJD and BJP are running a partnership government in the state to loot the resources of Odisha, the Congress leader said that this is the first election where one side is fighting to save the Constitution and the other wants to destroy it.
“The INDIA alliance wants to save Ambedkar ji’s Constitution and the BJP says they will tear it apart. But we won’t let anyone destroy our Constitution,” he said.
Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for siding with the BJP, the Congress leader said why was no action taken by ED or CBI despite large scale corruption and irregularities in the state.
“BJP has filed 24 cases against me including defamation and criminal cases. They took away my parliament membership and gave me two years of jail term. The ED interrogated me for 50 hours and took away my house. I handed them the keys and said I do not need this government house. I have crores of houses in India and the hearts of people of Odisha and different states,” he said.
“But there was no such action against Naveen Patnaik or any BJD leader. If the BJD president does not work for the BJP in the state, why has he been not subjected to what I had to go through,” he said.