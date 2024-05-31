Odisha: Seven detained for assaulting police officers in Badasahi

BARIPADA: Badasahi police on Thursday detained seven persons for attacking Betnoti sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Das and Badasahi inspector-in-charge (IIC) Umasankar Nayak when they were executing a court order on a land dispute in the village.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Belpal village, where a mob assaulted the officers while they were assisting in the court-ordered property restoration for a local party.

As per sources, the villagers were nursing anger against the police for not acting against illegal sand mining despite repeated complaints. Belpal village had been in the eye of the storm due to illegal sand mining operations near the Budhabalanga river. Recently. when sand mafia allegedly assaulted a minor who photographed their activities, the villagers got together and reported the matter to the police. However, they alleged police did not take action in the matter.

So when police arrived in Belpal to enforce a court order related to a separate land dispute, villagers questioned their inaction on the sand mining issue. This confrontation escalated into a violent attack on the officers.