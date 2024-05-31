Odisha: Seven detained for assaulting police officers in Badasahi

BARIPADA: Badasahi police on Thursday detained seven persons for attacking Betnoti sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Das and Badasahi inspector-in-charge (IIC) Umasankar Nayak when they were executing a court order on a land dispute in the village.
The incident occurred on Wednesday in Belpal village, where a mob assaulted the officers while they were assisting in the court-ordered property restoration for a local party.
As per sources, the villagers were nursing anger against the police for not acting against illegal sand mining despite repeated complaints. Belpal village had been in the eye of the storm due to illegal sand mining operations near the Budhabalanga river. Recently. when sand mafia allegedly assaulted a minor who photographed their activities, the villagers got together and reported the matter to the police. However, they alleged police did not take action in the matter.
So when police arrived in Belpal to enforce a court order related to a separate land dispute, villagers questioned their inaction on the sand mining issue. This confrontation escalated into a violent attack on the officers.
Sources said, the land dispute, for which the police had been to the village, began when a local businessman defaulted on a bank loan. The bank leased the property to another party, who set up an ash brick factory. After the original owner won a court order to reclaim the land, police were sent to facilitate the transfer, sparking resistance from the current occupant and leading to the assault.
Following the attack, Belpal village remains deserted as residents have fled to avoid arrest. A platoon of police has been deployed, and authorities are on the look out of those involved. The situation remains tense with police resorting to a lathi charge to disperse an angry mob blocking roads and burning tyres.
Mayurbhanj SP S Sushree confirmed that an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the injured officers are currently receiving treatment at Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital here.