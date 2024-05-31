Suspected sunstroke deaths jump to 36 in last 48 hours as heat continues to singe Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the heatwave showing no signs of a let-up in Odisha, the suspected sunstroke fatalities stood at 36 in the last 48 hours as more deaths were reported from western parts of the state on Friday.

Rourkela city in Sundargarh district, where 10 people had died within seven hours on Thursday, reported six more casualties, prompting the state government to deploy a high-level medical team to ascertain the exact cause of the string of deaths. Similarly, the industrial town of Jharsuguda reported eight deaths, most of the victims being drivers by profession. Six fatalities each were reported from Sambalpur and Balangir districts.

The state government, however, said it has received reports of 13 suspected sunstroke deaths in Sundargarh and six in Jharsuguda in the last 48 hours. Of the 42 suspected heat related deaths this year, six were confirmed to have been caused by heatstroke, it said.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu said collectors of Sundargarh and Jharsuguda are closely monitoring the situation. “A team of doctors is investigating the reason behind the deaths reported in the two districts. The exact cause can be ascertained after receiving the postmortem reports," he said. Preliminary reports indicated that most of the victims succumbed while working outside amid the soaring temperature between 11 am and 3 pm.