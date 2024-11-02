Deogarh police crack murder case

DEOGARH: In a significant breakthrough, Deogarh police solved a murder case that was initially reported as a car accident with the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

The accused, Sushil Kumar Kissan of Phulsanali village within Reamal police limits in the district, had past enmity with the victim, Amar Pradhan (28). Sushil had hatched the plan to kill Pradhan and make it look like a road mishap. Briefing mediapersons on Friday, Deogarh SP, Anil Mishra informed the incident took place on October 11 and Pradhan’s elder brother informed police of it the next day.

As per the report, while Pradhan and Sushil were returning to the village in a car on the night of October 11, a speeding four-wheeler hit their vehicle from the rear. While Pradhan sustained head injuries, he was initially taken to the nearest medical facility and later referred to Cuttack.

But he succumbed while being shifted to Cuttack. Following the complaint, a case was registered and police launched an investigation into it. During the course of investigation, though police did not find any concrete evidence from CCTV footage or with the help of scientific team, the postmortem report revealed it was not an accident and rather a case of murder because of the type of injuries found on Pradhan’s body.

Police interrogated Sushil found Pradhan owed some money to him. In order to eliminate Pradhan, Sushil sought the help of two persons identified as Dhabala Kissan and Shyamsunder Kissan. “On the day of the incident, Sushil first attacked Pradhan with a jack rod on his head injuring him badly and then the two other accused hit him with their car to make it look like an accident. The jack rod used to kill Pradhan has also been seized,” the SP said.