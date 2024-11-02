Engineering company staff stage dharna over maltreatment in Odisha

PARADIP: Hundreds of workers of a Tamil Nadu-based engineering company staged a demonstration in front of the firm’s canteen in JBJC Colony alleging maltreatment and discrimination.

The workers, who play a crucial role in maintaining the Mechanical Coal Handling Plant (MCHP) of Paradip Port Authority, alleged exploitation, pay disparity and threats from the company’s management. They said while workers from south India are given special accommodation and other benefits, locals are deprived of the same. The workers from south India are also paid higher wages than the local ones, they said.

The agitators also reported instances of intimidation, stating the company’s management often threatens to terminate employees who raise concerns over pay disparity, working conditions and others. They said a few managers seek bribes ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh for jobs from locals.

Following the standoff, the company officials agreed to engage in discussions with union representatives. One of the agitators, Krushna Chandra Behera said his counterparts from Tamil Nadu are given promotions and salary hikes. The ones from the southern state also get accommodation and other benefits. No official of the company could be contacted for comments on the issue.