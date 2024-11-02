Man beats elder brother to death in Angul

ANGUL: A man beat his elder brother to death over a dispute in Natada village within Angul Sadar police limits.

Police have arrested the accused, Amiya Nayak (37) for allegedly killing his elder brother Alok (40). Sources said the siblings have criminal records and were involved in several cases of theft and snatching. They had spent some time in prison too.

In the course of time, Alok and Amiya. Alok had two wives and four children and had alleged tried to rape Amiya’s wife. He was arrested for the crime. Angul Sadar IIC Mrinal Kali said on Wednesday, the siblings entered into an argument which soon turned ugly as Amiya picked up a wooden stick and hit Alok on his head. A critically injured Alok was rushed to the district headquarters hospital from where he was shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack where succumbed on Thursday. Investigation is on.