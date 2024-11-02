Odisha: Class IX student comes in contact with low-hanging wire, electrocuted

JAGATSINGHPUR: A class IX student was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live low-hanging supply line in Chariakana village under Balikuda police station on Friday.

Fourteen-year-old Shakti Prasad Jena was a student of Apandra High School in Apandara panchayat. After his examination at the school, he returned to Chariakana and went to the village pond to freshen up before he could leave for home to have lunch. During this time, he came in contact with an electric live wire hanging close to the ground. Electrocuted, Shakti was left hanging from the wire. When he did not return, his family members searched for him and found him hanging from the low-tension line.

The family alerted villagers, who then informed TPCODL. The power supply was then disconnected and the body retrieved from the spot.

Shakti was taken to Balikuda community health centre where doctors declared him dead. Police seized the body and sent it to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Following the incident, villagers demanded compensation for the boy’s death and threatened to intensify protests if their demands were not met. Local MLA Sarada Jena visited the family to offer condolences.

Apandra sarpanch Urmila Sahoo blamed TPCODL’s negligence for failing to secure the loose wire. Six months ago, another local, Bauri Jena, was seriously injured by a similar incident. Shakti was his parents’ only son. Despite repeated reminders, no action had been taken to fix the wire, leading to this tragic accident. “We demand compensation. Else, we will intensify our protest,” Sahoo added.

Shakti’s uncle, Rabindra Nath Pradhan, filed an FIR at Balikuda police station against TPCODL employees, holding them responsible.

Balikuda IIC Priyabrat Rout said a case has been registered and investigation into the matter started.