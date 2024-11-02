Odisha CM Majhi celebrates Diwali with family in his village

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated Diwali at his native Raikala village in Keonjhar district as per tribal rituals.

Majhi was given a rousing welcome in his village where he performed ‘Gothani’ puja with his family. Then he celebrated Kali Puja at his home along with locals.

He also visited Kali Puja pandals in Keonjhar town. Members of Santhal community celebrate Kali Puja, known as Sohrai in local dialect for three days.

The chief minister also visited Unit-I Market here along with his wife and bought earthen lamps, colours for rangoli and other items from local vendors to support the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. “I along with my family bought diyas and other items from street vendors. I wish everyone a very happy and safe Diwali,” he said.

Majhi he used to buy items for celebrating Diwali from the vendors even before he became the chief minister. “Nothing has changed,” he added. In a video message, Majhi had earlier wished citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali while emphasising on his commitment to building a developed Odisha and taking its glory to new heights.