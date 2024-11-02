Odisha’s wait for winter can get longer

BHUBANESWAR: People in Odisha will have to wait a tad longer for the winter to set in as the state is likely to experience above normal maximum and minimum temperature this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

In its monthly outlook for November, the national weather forecaster said there is 35 per cent to 45 per cent probability that Odisha will experience hotter days this month. There is high possibility - of over 75 pc - that the state will witness warmer nights too.

In its extended range outlook for two weeks, the met office said maximum day temperature is expected to be 4 degree Celsius to 6 degree C above normal in interior regions and 2 degree C to 4 degree C above normal over remaining parts of the state between November 1 and 7. Minimum temperature is expected to be normal to above normal in the next seven days.

From November 8 to 14, maximum temperature is likely to be 2 degree C to 4 degree C above normal in parts of interior Odisha.

Associate Professor of IIT-BBS School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences, Sandeep Pattnaik attributed the warmer days and nights to the prevailing hot and dry north-westerly winds and easterly winds carrying moisture blowing towards the state.