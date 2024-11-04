Cricket talent hunt in Bhubaneshwar from Nov 9

BHUBANESWAR: A multi-city cricket talent hunt will kick off in the capital city on November 9.

Organised by Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE) in partnership with Club Pavilion, the sports vertical of Merlin Group for the Eastern India, the talent hunt aims to identify and nurture promising young cricketers from different parts of Odisha as well as major cities across east India including Patna, Siliguri and Kolkata, offering the aspiring players a life-changing opportunity to hone their skills through world-class training.

“Cricket has always been a deeply-cherished sport across all parts of the country including east India, which has produced several talented players. Our goal is to give aspiring cricketers from this region the platform to showcase their skills and fulfil their dreams,” said cricket legend and YSCE founder Yuvraj Singh.

The talent search will be held at BJB High School ground, Khurda in which a one-day trial will be conducted by BCCI level 1 certified coach and head coach of YSCE Vishal Bhatia and BCCI level 2 certified coach and head coach of YSCE ATP, Kolkata Satyendra Singh.

Players in the age group of 10 to 19 years can register for the talent hunt at http://ysce.clubpavilion.com, said the organisers.