Man kills uncle, dumps body in forest in Odisha

JAJPUR: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his uncle near Gadamadhupur village within Jenapur police limits on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Jagan Dhal of Panturi village while the deceased is Dusmanta Nayak (38), a resident of Totakan village.

Police said, Dusmanta had called Jagan to his residence. Later, both of them went to Chandikhole bazaar to buy a new motorcycle for Dusmanta on Saturday forenoon. When Dusmanta did not return home by night, his wife tried to contact him on the phone, but it remained switched off. When Dusmanta’s wife asked Jagan about his uncle, he said he had dropped him at Barada Chowk in the evening.

Worried, Dusmanta’s wife started a frantic search but could not trace her husband. Finally, she filed a complaint with the local police station. Basing on the complaint, Jenapur police interrogated Jagan and he confessed to have killed Dusmanta and dumped the body in Maudei forest near Gadamadhupur.

Police recovered Dusmanta’s body from the forest on the day. A scientific team has been pressed to get more leads and the body sent for postmortem.

Police said Jagan had borrowed some money from Dusmanta and did not repay and this could have resulted in the murder. A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The accused will be forwarded to the local court on Monday, said Jenapur IIC Subhendu Kumar Sahoo.