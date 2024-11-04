Youth hacked to death during Girigobardhan Puja orchestra in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: An 18-year-old youth was killed after being attacked by a group of three persons with a sharp knife during the Girigobardhan Puja orchestra at Jharghati village within Sason police limits here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Anurodh Bag. Police sources said Bag had gone to attend the puja and orchestra at around 10 pm on Saturday. However at around 2.30 am, some boys from Rengali old colony (Puruna Basti) got into an argument with a group from Jharghati over some issue. They first attacked a person in the village with a sharp knife following which the villagers intervened and pacified the two groups.

The situation was brought under control and people started dispersing from the spot. Bag, who was present there, was also about to leave for his home when one of members from the group from Rengali attacked him with a sharp knife causing injury to his back below his neck. Bag collapsed soon after and turned unconscious. He was immediately rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, but was declared dead on arrival.

SDPO Sadar, Tophan Bag, said another person in Jharghati village was also injured in the incident.

“The boy was attacked while trying to leave the place. The body has been handed over to the family after the autopsy. Further probe is on,” he added.