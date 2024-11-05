Elephant shifted from Chandaka dies in Similipal Tiger Reserve undergoing treatment

BARIPADA: A female elephant that was translocated to Jenabil range of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) from Chandaka forest five months back died while undergoing treatment for hip dislocation.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF)-cum-field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the 40-year-old elephant, named Jasoda, was not able to move properly ever since it had been brought from Chandaka forest.

On learning of its disability, the Forest department had engaged veterinary doctors for its treatment. However, the jumbo breathed its last on October 30. The autopsy report revealed aggravation of the hip dislocation caused the death of the elephant, Gogineni said.

“We came of know of the hip dislocation only when the jumbo was brought to STR. Though veterinary doctors and forest officials tried their best to provide adequate treatment to the elephant, the efforts went in vain as the case aggravated during treatment,” the RCCF said.