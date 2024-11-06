Filmy drama fails man arrested for spouse’s murder

JEYPORE: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife with the help of two others and trying to make it look like a case of dacoity and murder.

The prime accused, Mahendra Khora had hatched an elaborate conspiracy to kill his wife Sabitri (21) along with two of his relatives Mahesh Mali and Somanath Mali. As per reports, Mahendra and Sabitri of Hariamunda village had gone to Nandapur town to link the latter’s Aadhaar with her mobile number for Subhadra scheme. However, they did not return home till late on Monday evening.

Mahendra’s father Purba told Nandapur police on Tuesday morning that a few miscreants who were waiting near Hantaltota village chowk attacked his son and daughter-in-law. After the couple fell from the bike, they tied Mahendra to a tree and robbed Sabitri of her ornaments before killing her and dumping the body near a bush. Residents of Hantaltota had spotted Sabitri’s body. Purba said his daughter-in-law was killed during a robbery and sought a probe by police into the incident.