Filmy drama fails man arrested for spouse’s murder

JEYPORE: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife with the help of two others and trying to make it look like a case of dacoity and murder.
The prime accused, Mahendra Khora had hatched an elaborate conspiracy to kill his wife Sabitri (21) along with two of his relatives Mahesh Mali and Somanath Mali. As per reports, Mahendra and Sabitri of Hariamunda village had gone to Nandapur town to link the latter’s Aadhaar with her mobile number for Subhadra scheme. However, they did not return home till late on Monday evening.
Mahendra’s father Purba told Nandapur police on Tuesday morning that a few miscreants who were waiting near Hantaltota village chowk attacked his son and daughter-in-law. After the couple fell from the bike, they tied Mahendra to a tree and robbed Sabitri of her ornaments before killing her and dumping the body near a bush. Residents of Hantaltota had spotted Sabitri’s body. Purba said his daughter-in-law was killed during a robbery and sought a probe by police into the incident.
However, as it turned out, the entire incident was staged by Mahendra who told police that the miscreants assaulted him and his wife with wooden sticks and tied him to a tree. He said the miscreants killed Sabitri after robbing her of ornaments. During probe, Nandapur police discovered the plot and found Mahendra had hatched an elaborate conspiracy to eliminate Sabitri over a domestic dispute.
During questioning, Mahendra spilled the beans and said he had devised the devious plan to kill his wife eight days back with the help of Mahesh and Somanath, both aged 21 of Malikhudupi village within Nandapur police limits.
As per the plan, Mahendra stopped his bike near Hantaltota where Mahesh and Somanath attacked Sabitri with wooden sticks. Mahendra too joined the duo in attacking Sabitri who died on the spot. After committing the crime, Mahesh and Somanath tied Mahendra to a tree to make it look like an incident of robbery and murder. Basing on Mahendra’s confession and circumstantial evidence, police arrested Mahendra, Mahesh and Somanath.
The bike, wooden sticks, mobile phones and the rope used to tie Mahendra to the tree were recovered. “During probe we found Mahendra had planned to kill Sabitri along with his two relatives over a domestic dispute. We will forward them to court,” said Sunabeda SDPO Manabrata Satapathy.