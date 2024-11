BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Odisha Jatra Mahasangh met Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday and demanded special rules for stopping vulgarity in jatra shows.

They submitted a memorandum to the minister stating names of certain shows that are allegedly promoting obscenity and have a negative influence on the society.

Secretary of the mahasangh Umakant Mishra said jatra troupe owners are resorting to obscenity on the stage to increase footfall to their shows and earn profits.

“The opera party owners initially initiated obscene dance programmes. Later, they persuaded various committees to invite certain dancers to perform vulgar dances to boost business. The jatra committees have no role in this. We demand a complete ban on obscene dance programmes,” said Mishra.

Harichandan reportedly assured the mahasangh members of addressing the vulgarity concerns and said the government will soon issue guidelines to protect Odia culture. Earlier, the minister had announced that obscene performances during jatra shows will not be allowed in the state.