Orissa HC declines to interfere in JFTA qualification matter

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to interfere in the matter of minimum qualification fixed by the state government for appointment to the posts of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA).

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman said the courts are not fit instruments to assess expediency or advisability or utility of such prescription of qualifications.

“A greater latitude is permitted by the courts for the employer to prescribe qualifications for any post as the qualifications are prescribed keeping in view the need and interest of an institution or an industry or an establishment as the case may be,” the bench said on October 30.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had prescribed the minimum educational qualification while inviting applications for the posts of JFTA in 2021. For appointment to the posts of JFTA, the candidates must have possessed +2 Vocational (Fisheries) from CHSE/university and must know swimming well. Provided that when candidates possessing +2 Vocational (Fisheries) qualification are not available, candidates with +2 Science qualification will be eligible.