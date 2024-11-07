Odisha government to launch Godabarisha Vidyalaya Yojana soon

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will soon launch the ‘Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana’ to transform the primary education system in Odisha.

This was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while reviewing the activities of the School and Mass Education department at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Official sources said under the new scheme, modern primary school buildings will be constructed across all the panchayats of the state. A total of 6,794 new schools are proposed to be set up.

The scheme aims to create ideal learning environment inspired by the ideals and legacy of Satyabadi Vana Vidyalaya. The focus will be on enhancing children’s linguistic and arithmetic skills to make them better prepared for higher education.

The chief minister said the initiative will strengthen foundational learning and foster intellectual development of young students through quality infrastructure, holistic education and a supportive learning environment. Sports, physical activities and cultural education will also be given importance.

Majhi said the new schools will have dedicated classrooms, separate toilets for boys and girls, boundary walls, green spaces, digital libraries, language laboratories, playgrounds, dining halls, computers, smart boards and other facilities. Sports, physical fitness and social and cultural education will also be integrated into the curriculum.

Improvement of the mid-day meal system and development of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) were also discussed.