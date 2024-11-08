Odisha: Sambalpur police unravels double murder mystery through scene recreation

They threw the petrol bottles outside to their backyard and then moved to Snehalata and choked her to death. Lastly, they set the kitchen on fire to dispose of Sairendri’s body and give it the impression of a fire mishap. They fled from a window on the back, he said.

"We have also collected the CCTV footage which shows the accused Sanket buying petrol in two bottles. No other person was involved in the incident and property dispute was the motive behind the murder," Bag added.

Snehalata was bedridden for her age-related illness while Sairendri, who had retired as a primary school teacher was unmarried and staying with her mother on the upper floor of the house. Jagannath and his family were living on the ground floor of the house.

"Jagannath discovered from revenue inspector's office that the house was in the name of two unmarried daughters of Snehalata. While one unmarried daughter had died earlier, Sairendri was staying with her mother making her the legal owner of the property after Snehalata. This is why he planned with his son to kill the duo to own the property," police sources said.