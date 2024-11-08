Rs 2,485 cr given for disaster management in four years: Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has released Rs 2,485.8 crore for disaster management in Odisha during the last four years from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

Official sources said the funds were released to 11 departments to strengthen infrastructure and deal with natural calamities. The funds include Rs 423 released for cyclonic storm Dana which hit the Odisha coast on October 25, mostly for payment of compensation to affected people.

A major part of the funds were released for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Energy, Forest, Works, Health and Family Welfare, Panchayatiraj and Rural Development departments. Modernisation of disaster management system and upgradation of infrastructure including construction of cyclone shelters have also been undertaken with the fund.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, who presided over a high level meeting in this regard, said that the state will have to remain prepared for cyclonic storms with more wind speed. Focus should be on restoration of electricity and quick water release from the affected areas, he said and added that more funds should be earmarked to effectively deal with such situation in future.

Besides, focus should be on proper utilisation of funds released by the state government for disaster management, he said and asked the departments to submit utilisation certificates within the scheduled time limit.