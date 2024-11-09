Odisha CM Mohan Charan asks Energy department to prepare roadmap for 2029-30

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asked the Energy Department to prepare a roadmap to meet the growing demand for electricity by 2029-30.

The chief minister, who reviewed the activities of the department at a high-level meeting here, said adequate allocation should be made in the budget to increase the capacity for power production, maintenance and distribution work.

All steps should be taken to ensure Odisha remains a power surplus state, he stressed.

Stating that electricity demand is growing in the state due to rapid industrialisation and economic development, the chief minister said the peak demand for electricity during the next five years is likely to touch 10,000 MW. “We require a roadmap for production and distribution of electricity to meet the requirement by 2029-30,” he said.

Majhi said the state government will strengthen power infrastructure by setting up new primary sub-stations, 33 KV and 11 KV feeder lines. The existing 33 KV lines should be strengthened and high-power transformers will have to be installed, he said.

He also emphasised that all complaints of electricity consumers should be resolved as early as possible and the use of renewable energy encouraged among the people. The state will also have to develop energy infrastructure to withstand natural calamities like cyclones, he emphasised. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and senior officials were present.