Odisha government starts preparation for grand Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration

Sources said, an exclusive accommodation website will be launched soon to ensure that the NRIs have the list of hotels, homestays and guest houses well in advance. The website will be integrated with the Union government’s registration portal. A website is also being developed by the Tourism department relating to accommodation, tourism spots and other places of interest.

“A tourist advisory and details of concurrent events will be ready along with a 24x7 helpline to support the visitors. An exhibition on Odisha’s history featuring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthplace, Raghurajpur’s art and craft village and other important places are being planned as part of the event. Places like Mangalajodi will be promoted as an attractive tourist destination, especially for its migratory bird population,” sources said.

The state government has also been asked to coordinate with the operating airlines to increase the number of flights during the event and explore the homestay options effectively on the lines of Madhya Pradesh to promote tourism. The last Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was organised at Indore in MP.

At least three exhibitions - Ramayan, contributions of NRIs in technology, and the Odisha Pavilion - have been planned. The PM is slated to flag off a Pravasi Bharatiya Teerth Express on the occasion. A ride-hailing platform Odisha Yatri will also be launched soon to facilitate the tours of overseas Indians and other dignitaries to various places of interest in Odisha during the event.