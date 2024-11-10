Media must work to safeguard people’s interest, says Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: In a democracy, ‘people first’ should be the motto of all institutions, said former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik at the two-day function marking the 92nd birth anniversary of veteran politician and renowned journalist Pradyumna Bal and the annual day of Odia daily Pragativadi here.

Naveen said media is the lighthouse of hope for the people in the last mile. “So it should work without fear to safeguard their interest. This will go a long way in empowering the people,” he said.

Paying tribute to Bal during the two-day event held on November 7 and 8, he said, “Pradyumna babu believed in value-based politics and set high standards in both politics and journalism. I am glad Pragativadi continues to follow his ideals and is playing a significant role in protecting the interest of the people.”

Former CM Giridhar Gamang inaugurated the two-day event by unveiling an exhibition and oil painting of Bal. Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Housing and Urban Development secretary Usha Padhee attended the event on the first day.

Eminent Gandhian and chairperson of Utkal Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Krishna Mohanty was conferred the prestigious Pradyumna Bal Award in honour of her lifelong dedication to the society and the nation. Noted Gandhian and Sarvodaya worker Md Mohsin Khan was honoured with the Pradyumna Bal Personality Award while veteran journalist from Mayurbhanj Harischandra Nanda Goswami was also conferred the Pradyumna Bal Journalism Award during the event.

Pragativadi executive director Mona Lisa Bal, executive editor Birupakshya Tripathy also spoke.