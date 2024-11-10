Odisha police arrest husband, in-laws for woman’s murder

BARIPADA: A man was detained for allegedly killing his wife along with his mother and sister at Mathiabhanga village in Khunta block of Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

As per reports, the body of Arati Sethy was found hanging in her in-laws’ house. Police detained her husband Sumanta Sethy, mother Santilata and sister Tilottama for her murder. Arati’s father Makara said his daughter had married Sumantha eight years back and the couple has a five-year-old son. He alleged Arati’s in-laws had been torturing her for dowry. Makara said his son-in-law along with his family often threatened his daughter due to which she spent over one-and-a-half years at his house.

Arati had returned to her in-laws’ place recently. Makara said Sumanta informed him of Arati’s death in the morning. When he reached Mathiabhanj, he found his daughter’s body was placed on a cot and covered with a cloth. Sumanta told Makara that Arati had hung herself from the ceiling fan in his absence at night.

Makara then filed a complaint at Khunta police station against Sumanta, his mother and sister alleging they killed his daughter. Khunta IIC Sujata Khamari said basing on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 498, 85, 103, 80 of IPC and section 5 of BNS and section 4 of Dowry Prevention Act. She said a scientific team from Baripada along with a police team reached the spot to investigate the matter. Police detained Sumanta, his mother and sister and seized the body which was later sent for postmortem. Probe is on.