Woman found dead in Odisha; family accuses husband of murder

BHUBANESWAR: A 21-year-old woman's body was found under mysterious circumstances in Rampur basti within Kharavela Nagar police limits here on Sunday morning.

The victim's husband Bipin Nayak (23) claimed she died by hanging from the asbestos ceiling of their residence, following which he brought down her body.

However, the woman's family alleged that Nayak strangulated her to death over a personal dispute. Investigation revealed while the woman was from Boudh district, Nayak is from Nayagarh. The couple had tied the knot over 18 months back and Nayak was working in a hotel here.

The victim's father claimed that Nayak was harassing her for dowry. "He used to assault my daughter frequently but she continued to hide her ordeal from us as she loved him," said the woman's father. Police sources said the woman suspected that her husband had an illicit affair and she had attempted to commit suicide in the past.

Kharavela Nagar police said when they reached the spot by 8 am, Nayak had kept her body on the ground. "Based on the complaint of the woman's father, a case of murder and dowry harassment was registered and Nayak has been detained. Investigation is underway and more details will emerge after receiving her postmortem report," said Kharavela Nagar police station IIC Rajanikanta Mishra.