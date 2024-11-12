Elderly man killed in bull attack in Cuttack's Bidanasi area

CUTTACK: An elderly person died after being attacked by a bull at the field near Bhausuni Patha within Bidanasi police limits here on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Akhaya Behera (70) of Bidanasi Gopal Sahi in the city. A daily wage labourer, Behera had gone to answer the call of nature when the bull attacked him, killing him on the spot.

When Behera did not return home, his family members launched a search for him and found him lying at the ground. They rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctor declared him dead. Police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

Locals alleged that they served food to the bull daily. However, after consuming expired medicines dumped on the Petanal embankment by some chemists, the animal started to behave aggressively from Sunday. It even attacked around 10 people in the last 24 hours.

Following the incident, locals caught the bull by using a rope and handed it over to the cow catching team of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation.