Supply assistant arrested in Chhattisgarh for allegedly raping widow, circulating videos

BALANGIR: A supply assistant of Budula panchayat within Agalpur police limits was arrested from Chhattisgarh for allegedly raping a widow on Monday.

As per reports, the accused, Girishchandra Sahu, was on the run since a complaint was filed by the victim against him on November 4.

As per the victim, Sahu had lured her on the pretext of giving her rice under PDS but repeatedly raped her. He also allegedly recorded videos of the act without her consent.

The matter came to light when the victim confronted Sahu at the panchayat office and assaulted him with her slipper. The video of the victim assaulting Sahu at the latter’s office has gone viral on social media.

Addressing mediapersons, Balangir Sadar SDPO PK Sahu said the district police arrested Sahu from his relative’s house in Chhattisgarh on the. He has been charged with rape and circulating objectionable videos on social media. The probe is on.