Yi Run-Bhubaneswar marathon on Nov 17 to raise awareness on mental health, drug abuse

BHUBANESWAR: The second edition of ‘Yi Run - Bhubaneswar’ marathon will be organised by the Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Kalinga stadium on November 17.

The marathon ‘Bhubaneswar by Nite: Rise above addiction and break the silence’ in which participants can opt for race in three categories - 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km, will unite the community in raising awareness on mental health and drug abuse, said the organisers.

The 2.5 km run has been designed for children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, while the 5 km and 10 km categories has been planned for participants from diverse backgrounds.

Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, ministers Suryabanshi Suraj, Nityananda Gond and actor Rahul Bose are scheduled to to flag off the event that will feature a total cash prize of Rs 1.02 lakh.

“Our mission is to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health, particularly among the younger generation. This event will inspire many to rise above addiction and be part of the change,” said Yi Bhubaneswar chairperson Sonal More.