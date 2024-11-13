Ambassadors of 12 countries likely to attend Odisha's Bali Jatra fair

CUTTACK: The Bali Jatra fair this year is likely to have ambassadors of at least 12 countries in attendance, development commissioner-cum-additional chief secretary Anu Garg said.

Reviewing the preparations for Odisha’s biggest trade fair which has links to the glorious maritime past of the state, Garg said ambassadors of 12 countries have expressed their willingness to take part in the event. Efforts are also on to ensure the attendance of more ambassadors at the festival, she said.

Garg said cultural troupes from six countries like Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, Indonesia and Bhutan have agreed to perform at Balijatra this year. “All these are being done with an aim to promote the annual event globally,” she said.

Holding discussions with the district administration officials, she directed them to ensure grand reception of the foreign guests and delegates besides taking care of issues like sanitation, traffic, fire safety and other aspects.

Secretary Rural Development Sanjay Singh and Tourism secretary Balwant Singh were present among others.