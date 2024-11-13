BJD, Congress raise questions on Odisha govt’s lobbying warning

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government over its diktat to employees against using ‘extraneous pressure’ for transfer and posting, alleging it has exposed large scale corruption in such affairs under the present government.

Senior BJD leader Bhrugu Baxipatra told mediapersons, the letter of chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has brought to the fore that the ruling party politicians and bureaucrats are not on the same page. It has also showed that the chief minister and ministers are not in control of the administration.

“Most of the recommendations for transfer and posting should be coming from the ruling BJP leaders. The letter shows that there is lack of proper coordination in the government,” he said.

Baxipatra said the fact that the chief secretary was forced to write such a letter was also a failure of the government. He demanded that the government should make it clear what was the pressure and from where it was being applied.

Former Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati constituency Mohammed Moquim also raised questions about the chief secretary’s letter. “It has proved that the government is being run from somewhere else. This government does not seem to be in control,” he said.