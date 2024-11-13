EAM, Odisha CM launch Pravasi Bharatiya Divas website

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday urged the overseas Indian diaspora to visit Odisha and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in January 2025.

Launching the website (pbdindia.gov.in) of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas jointly with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, the chief minister said the convention will provide an opportunity to the Indians living abroad to witness the rich history, cultural and spiritual heritage of Odisha.

In his address, Jaishankar said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded the highest priority to the well-being of more than 35 million strong Indian diaspora.

“The prime minister’s regular interactions with the diaspora during his official visits abroad and the unwavering support of the latter to India’s growth story are testimony to the strong bonds shared between India and its global community. I am confident that the Indian diaspora will continue to play an important role in the country’s march towards a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The PBD will be organised from January 8 to 10 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the state government.

The theme of PBD for 2025 is “Diaspora’s contribution to a Viksit Bharat”. It will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards and preside over the valedictory session.

The launch of the PBD website marks the commencement of online registration for participation in the convention. The website will facilitate reservation of accommodation in Odisha and provide detailed information on the biennial event.