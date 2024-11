PURI: Unprecedented rush was witnessed at the Shree Jagannath Temple here as thousands made a beeline to catch a glimpse of the holy Trinity here on Tuesday which marked the last five days of the month of Kartik.

Over 5 lakh people are believed to have visited the shrine during the day. Till this report was filed, ‘darshan’ was continuing. Such was the rush that people had to stand in barricaded queue for more than one kilometre along Bada Danda (Grand Road). The massive turnout meant devotees had to wait for hours which resulted in discomfort to many. Some pilgrims had to be rushed to the temporary Hi-Tech Hospital where they were provided treatment.

On Monday, the collector in a press release stated that elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the ‘Panchuka’ rituals hassle-free. Over 30 platoons of police besides Shree Jagannath Temple security personnel have been deployed and lengthy barricades installed on Bada Danda to facilitate devotees’ movement in a queue system.

Administration anticipated huge footfall of devotees to Srimandir to witness different ‘vesha’ of the Trinity during the last five days of Kartik. Sun shades were raised to protect devotees from scorching heat. Drinking water bottles were distributed too. Besides, a portion of Bada Danda from Municipal Market square to Singhadwara was made vehicle-free zone.

Meanwhile, a woman of foreign origin managed to enter the Srimandir eluding the security at Singhadwara on the day. While she was near the temple ‘gumuta’ (entrance to maintain temple), some devotees detected her and alerted security.

She was then taken outside to the police. After issuing a warning, police let her go.