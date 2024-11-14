Coal transport from Odisha's MCL mines sparks crisis in Sundargarh amid dust, accidents

ROURKELA: Transportation of coal from the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Hemgir block of Sundargarh has become a cause of concern for the district administration and state government.

Plying of coal-laden trucks through villages in the block has made life miserable for locals who are facing dust pollution and loss of lives in road mishaps. With around two dozen new coal mines in the pipeline, the situation is set to worsen.

Sources said five persons were killed 13 days back after a van they were travelling in collided with a stationary trailer near Goikanpali on Taparia-Gopalpur road. The irate villagers resorted to protest demanding an independent coal corridor. However, at a meeting convened by Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu on November 10, the discussion on the coal corridor was kept in abeyance.

After another protest three days back, the villagers demanded another independent coal corridor between Bankibahal and Kanika railway siding of MCL. They said while MCL is reluctant considering the cost involved, the district administration is helpless even as it is aware of the sufferings and legitimate grievances of the affected population.

Sources said MCL as of now produces around 40 million tonne per annum (MTPA) coal from its four functional mines of which almost 19 MTPA is transported by road. The rapid loading system of MCL, capable of loading at least 25 railway rakes per day, is yet to start due to unavailability of rakes. MCL’s long-term future plan to set up conveyor belts from mines to Kanika railway siding is of little immediate help against the prevailing crisis.