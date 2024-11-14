Man kills elder brother, sister-in-law over property dispute in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 54-year-old man was detained for allegedly killing his elder brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute at Sameiguda village within Aska police limits of Ganjam district on Wednesday.

While the victims are Rajendra Patra (62) and his wife Malla (52), the accused is Bhabuni (54). Sources said Rajendra and Bhabini were at loggerheads over their parental property.

On the day. A war of words erupted between the siblings at their farm and it soon turned ugly as Bhabuni attacked Rajendra with a sickle and slit his throat in the presence of his wife Ranjita and son Papuni. As Malla intervened, Bhabuni attacked her too.

The couple was rushed to Aska Hospital where doctors declared Rajendra brought dead. Malla, who was critical, was shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, said Aska SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra.

Basing on a complaint filed by Rajendra’s son Santosh, police have detained Bhabuni, Ranjita and Papuni for questioning. The SDPO said it is being ascertained whether Papuni also attacked the couple. Even as the incident has sent shockwave in the village, Mohapatra said SI Ajit Parida has been entrusted the task of investigating it.