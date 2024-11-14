Odisha cabinet approves Rs 342.65 crore Gomata Scheme to boost veterinary services

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to launch a new scheme ‘Gomata’ which will enable livestock farmers of the state avail services at their doorsteps through veterinary institutions.

The scheme will be implemented for a period of three years from 2024-25 with a budget outlay of Rs 342.65 crore. A proposal in this regard was approved at the meeting of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The new scheme, Goal for Management And Treatment of Animals (Gomata) in the Animal Resources Development (ARD) sector, aims to benefit livestock farmers through delivery of veterinary services by treatment, vaccination, disease control and surveillance.

The implementation of the scheme will facilitate phase-wise vaccination of 2.5 crore livestock and treatment of 1.3 crore livestock annually, informed chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

While Rs 31.35 crore will be spent on support to vaccine production and disease control institutions under the scheme, a provision of Rs 60.77 crore will be made for mobile veterinary units. Similarly, Rs 220 crore will be earmarked for provision of livestock healthcare services and Rs 30.52 crore for strengthening of livestock and animal husbandry programme delivery at the block level.

The cabinet approved sub-scheme ‘poultry development’ under the new state sector umbrella scheme ‘Prani Sampad Samruddhi Yojana’ which will be implemented over a period of five years from 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 1,031.19 crore. This sub-scheme aims at benefitting 3,73,928 farmers including women self-help groups (WSHGs). There will be additional production of about 95.98 million tonne meat per year and 5.5 lakh eggs per day.

The cabinet approved the ‘Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana’ with an outlay of nearly Rs 2,239 crore for five years from 2024-25. The scheme with 17 sub-schemes will cover all sectors of fisheries and benefit 6,67,500 fishermen and 7,32,500 WSHG members.

Besides, the cabinet cleared infrastructure development of ARD and fisheries sectors with outlays of Rs 449.71 crore and Rs 696.21 crore for a period of three years from 2024-25.

The cabinet also approved the extension of Water Sector Infrastructure Development Programme (WSIDP) scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 9,652.24 crore for a period of five years.