Odisha CM to lead delegation on investment mission to Singapore

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to lead a high-level delegation on a four-day visit to Singapore starting Sunday, marking the first international investors' outreach ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 scheduled for January.
Accompanying the Chief Minister are Industries Minister Sampad Swain and senior officials, who will explore potential collaborations with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers in Singapore.
The visit is strategically aligned with the annual Balijatra festival, symbolising Odisha’s ancient maritime trade legacy, to position the state as a premier destination for global investments.
The delegation will showcase Odisha’s dynamic investment landscape, highlighting the export potential of the state and its operational ports at Dhamra, Paradip, and Gopalpur, which are vital for import-export activities and global trade. Investors will be invited to explore emerging opportunities in Odisha and participate in the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 conclave.
The Chief Minister and his team will engage in a series of high-level meetings and discussions with key officials, including Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs.
The visit will also include tours of Singapore’s renowned industrial and infrastructure facilities, such as the Jurong petrochemicals region, Tuas Port, and the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES).
Speaking about the visit, the Chief Minister said: "This is our first international outreach to present the state on a global platform. We are keen to showcase our state’s vast opportunities in various sectors and our readiness to welcome foreign investments. Our fully operational ports, combined with our strategic focus on the chemical and petrochemical industries, present immense potential for growth."
In addition to formal engagements, a roadshow and interactive sessions will be organised to highlight business opportunities in Odisha. The delegation will connect with industry associations and the Odia diaspora in Singapore to strengthen economic and cultural ties.
Industries Minister Sampad Swain emphasised the broader objectives of the visit: "This visit is not just about attracting investments but also about acquiring knowledge from Singapore’s advanced industrial practices. We are particularly interested in their innovations in technology, manufacturing, and skill development. By inviting them to *Utkarsh Odisha 2025, we are opening doors for collaborative growth and shared prosperity."*
The Odisha government aims to forge meaningful partnerships with industry leaders and government delegates, paving the way for shared growth while engaging with the state’s vibrant diaspora in Singapore.