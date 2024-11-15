Odisha CM to lead delegation on investment mission to Singapore

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to lead a high-level delegation on a four-day visit to Singapore starting Sunday, marking the first international investors' outreach ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 scheduled for January.

Accompanying the Chief Minister are Industries Minister Sampad Swain and senior officials, who will explore potential collaborations with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers in Singapore.

The visit is strategically aligned with the annual Balijatra festival, symbolising Odisha’s ancient maritime trade legacy, to position the state as a premier destination for global investments.

The delegation will showcase Odisha’s dynamic investment landscape, highlighting the export potential of the state and its operational ports at Dhamra, Paradip, and Gopalpur, which are vital for import-export activities and global trade. Investors will be invited to explore emerging opportunities in Odisha and participate in the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 conclave.

The Chief Minister and his team will engage in a series of high-level meetings and discussions with key officials, including Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The visit will also include tours of Singapore’s renowned industrial and infrastructure facilities, such as the Jurong petrochemicals region, Tuas Port, and the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES).