Odisha government extends tenure of inquiry into alleged police assault on army officer, fiancée

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has extended the inquiry tenure of the Justice Chitta Ranjan Das Commission, which is investigating the alleged police excesses against an army officer and his fiancée, until January 31, 2025. The commission's original tenure was set to expire on November 22.
Amending its earlier notification dated September 22, the government stated that it felt necessary to extend the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired Justice Chitta Ranjan Das, to probe the cases and counter-cases involving the allegations.
The army officer and his fiancée appeared before the judicial commission, headed by Justice Das, on Thursday and recorded their statements.
The couple was allegedly assaulted by the police during their visit to the Bharatpur police station on September 15 to file a complaint about a road rage incident.
Secretary of the commission, Suvendu Mohanty, said the panel had summoned 16 people, including the army officer, his fiancée, the suspended police officers, and the youths accused of assaulting the couple.
However, suspended IIC Dinakrushna Mishra and four other personnel from the police station were represented by their lawyers. The next hearing is scheduled for November 30.