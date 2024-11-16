Odisha government extends tenure of inquiry into alleged police assault on army officer, fiancée

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has extended the inquiry tenure of the Justice Chitta Ranjan Das Commission, which is investigating the alleged police excesses against an army officer and his fiancée, until January 31, 2025. The commission's original tenure was set to expire on November 22.

Amending its earlier notification dated September 22, the government stated that it felt necessary to extend the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired Justice Chitta Ranjan Das, to probe the cases and counter-cases involving the allegations.

The army officer and his fiancée appeared before the judicial commission, headed by Justice Das, on Thursday and recorded their statements.