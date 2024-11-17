CM Majhi lands in Singapore with Make-in-Odisha message

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday exuded confidence that his four-day visit to Singapore will pave the way for significant investments in different sectors in the state.

Talking to mediapersons before embarking on a four-day business trip to Singapore ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025: Make-in-Odisha business summit in the state, the chief minister said the visit will pave the way for significant investments in Odisha and create substantial job opportunities for the youth.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am leading a high-level delegation to Singapore today. This is my first investors meet abroad and I am confident that this trip will be a huge success,” Majhi said.