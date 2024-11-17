CM Majhi lands in Singapore with Make-in-Odisha message

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday exuded confidence that his four-day visit to Singapore will pave the way for significant investments in different sectors in the state.
Talking to mediapersons before embarking on a four-day business trip to Singapore ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025: Make-in-Odisha business summit in the state, the chief minister said the visit will pave the way for significant investments in Odisha and create substantial job opportunities for the youth.
“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am leading a high-level delegation to Singapore today. This is my first investors meet abroad and I am confident that this trip will be a huge success,” Majhi said.
He said Singapore is renowned for its advanced industrial ecosystem where global giants operate in sectors like chemicals, petrochemicals, green energy, logistics, shipbuilding, financial services, electronics, semiconductors, food processing and textiles.
“We will engage with the top leadership of these companies and apprise them of Odisha’s natural advantages, skilled human resources and progressive industrial policies. We will extend our invitation to top industry leaders to participate in Odisha’s development by investing extensively in sectors they have mastered and create numerous employment opportunities,” he added.
The chief minister said he will also engage with the Odia diaspora in Singapore and neighbouring ASEAN nations. “As cultural ambassadors of Odisha, they have made invaluable contributions in promoting Odia culture and heritage. I look forward to interacting with them,” he said.