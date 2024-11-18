Odisha govt committed to improve schools, expand MDM scheme, says Dharmendra Pradhan

JHARSUGUDA: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the state government is committed to improvement of schools.

Inaugurating ‘MCL ki ek pahal’, a CSR initiative by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to provide career counselling and life skills training to students from classes X to XII in Jharsuguda, he said the government in its budget laid stress on expansion of mid-day meals and improvement of schools.

Attending the programme organised jointly by the district administration and MCL, Pradhan said the ‘MCK ki ek pahal’ initiative is a sincere effort towards guiding students in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP). “Odisha is a state of skilled people and this step has been taken with the objective of increasing the skills and entrepreneurial acumen of the youth keeping the current scenario in mind,” he said.

The Union minister informed around 14,962 students of Jharsuguda district will be given career counselling under the programme. “The project aims to build a bright future for them with practical advice. The career counselling platform will not only help the students explore the career path but also assist in development of an industrially-rich Jharsuguda. Through this innovative programme, the hopes and aspirations of the students of Jharsuguda can be fulfilled and their future built,” Pradhan added and suggested to expand the initiative to the district level.