Odisha: 20 held with 2K bottles of cough syrup

SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday seized over 2,000 bottles of illicit cough syrup from a pick-up truck and arrested as many as 20 persons in this connection. All the accused were found to belong to different police limits under the Sambalpur district.

Briefing mediapersons, ASP Haresh Chandra Pandey informed that during patrolling in the afternoon, Sadar police got information about smuggling of codeine-laced cough syrup near an ice factory in the area. Subsequently, the spot was raided and the accused were nabbed.

During the search, police seized around 2,272 bottles of illicit cough syrup packed in 20 cartons from the pick-up truck. This apart, a car, four two-wheelers, cash worth Rs 17,000, mobile phones and the truck were also seized.

Pandey said, “Ten of the arrested persons were found having criminal antecedents. In March this year ahead of the elections, we had seized over 10,000 bottles of illicit cough syrup and arrested 35 persons in this connection. Efforts are underway to nab miscreants involved in the illegal trade.”