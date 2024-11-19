Odisha horror: Drunk man beats mother to death

DEOGARH: A 25-year-old man allegedly beat his mother to death with a wooden baton in an inebriated state at Bakankarkhol village within Reamal police limits of Deogarh district on Monday afternoon.

While the deceased was identified as 48-year-old Bijuli Badi, the accused is her son Dushasan. The incident took place at around 1 pm.

Sources said, Dushasan used to often come home in an inebriated condition and thrash his mother over petty issues. On the day, while Dushasan’s father was away, he came home drunk and picked a fight with his mother. As the argument escalated, Dushasan picked a wooden baton and hit Bijuli on her head. The woman fell down and died of profuse bleeding.

Police detained Dushasan for interrogation.