Man who arrived in Bhubaneswar to meet son killed in road accident

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another tragic accident in the capital city's Palasuni Square, a 55-year-old man who arrived here on Thursday morning to meet his son was killed after being crushed by a speeding truck at about 11 am.
The deceased identified as Prashant Kumar Bej of Bhadrak district was first hit by a motorcycle near Durga Mandap and after falling on the road, was crushed by a truck which was entering the state capital. The motorcyclist lost balance and also fell.
However, both the motorcyclist and the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. Prashant's son Partha who works as a mason and had recently shifted here from Hyderabad was waiting for him on the other side of the road.
Partha heard about the fatal accident but was unaware that the tragedy had struck his family. "Father was not responding to my calls and after a few minutes, I saw his photograph in the mobile phone of one of the passers-by. I rushed to the spot and found him dead," said Partha, who had last visited his hometown over one year back.
Enraged over the unruly traffic at the accident-prone Palasuni Square, the locals staged a sit-in protest on National Highway-16 leading towards the city and demanded to immediately set up a foot overbridge in the area.
"We are frequently losing precious lives due to road accidents in Palasuni. Many residents are staying in the area and they are compelled to riskily cross the roads due to lack of a foot overbridge. The corporator was informed about the sensitive issue but there has been no progress in this regard," said a local.
As the vehicles piled up in Palasuni due to the demonstrations, there was a delay in the arrival of the ambulance to shift the body of the deceased to Capital Hospital.
After about an hour, police managed to disperse the protestors and restore the traffic flow in the area. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral later in the day.
This is not the first time that a person was killed in a road accident while crossing the road in Palasuni. Earlier in May, an elderly couple was killed after being hit by a truck. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi had said in 2022 that a foot overbridge would be set up in Palasuni at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore but the project is yet to kick-start.