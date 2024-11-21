Man who arrived in Bhubaneswar to meet son killed in road accident

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another tragic accident in the capital city's Palasuni Square, a 55-year-old man who arrived here on Thursday morning to meet his son was killed after being crushed by a speeding truck at about 11 am.

The deceased identified as Prashant Kumar Bej of Bhadrak district was first hit by a motorcycle near Durga Mandap and after falling on the road, was crushed by a truck which was entering the state capital. The motorcyclist lost balance and also fell.

However, both the motorcyclist and the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. Prashant's son Partha who works as a mason and had recently shifted here from Hyderabad was waiting for him on the other side of the road.

Partha heard about the fatal accident but was unaware that the tragedy had struck his family. "Father was not responding to my calls and after a few minutes, I saw his photograph in the mobile phone of one of the passers-by. I rushed to the spot and found him dead," said Partha, who had last visited his hometown over one year back.