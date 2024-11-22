Odisha: Girl’s parents donate her eyes after death

KENDRAPARA: The parents of a three-year-old girl child, who died after collapsing while playing with her friends, donated her eyes on Wednesday.

“We decided to donate our daughter Pratyusha Priyadarsani’s eyes after her untimely death at the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara. A team of doctors from Drushti Daan Eye Bank and LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar harvested her eyes,” said the father of the deceased Krushna Chandra Nayak of Garapur village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.

Pratyusha’s mother Jharana said her daughter was playing in the village with her friends and collapsed. “We rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead. We accepted our fate and decided to donate her eyes,” she said.

Jharana said Pratyusha’s loss can never be compensated but her eyes would enable others to see and through them, they would be able to relive the little one’s memories. CDMO Pramod Praharaj lauded the noble deed of Pratyusha’s parents and said the gesture would raise awareness among people.