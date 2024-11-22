Odisha poised to become a semi-conductor hub: Minister Mukesh Mahaling

ROURKELA: Electronics and IT minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday said Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is poised to become a semi-conductor manufacturing hub.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 23rd foundation day celebrations of BPUT here, he said in a bid to create a semi-conductor manufacturing ecosystem in Odisha a data cable landing station would be set up in Puri which would be connected to the data cable landing station at either Singapore or Malayasia through 3,500 km of undersea cable network.

Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram attended the valedictory ceremony of the 23rd foundation day of BPUT as chief guest on the day. The foundation day celebration also marked the end of the two-day BPUT Research Conclave -2024 and presentation of University Foundation Day Research Awards.