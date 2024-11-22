Vedanta expands its Swarna Prashan drive

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has further expanded its ‘Swarna Prashan’ initiative to extend the benefits of the Ayurveda-based immunisation drive to over 6,400 students of 15 government schools in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts.

An event in this regard was held at GCD Zilla Girls’ High School in Rayagada in presence of district education officer Basant Nayak, additional DEO Bhajan Lal Majhi, block education officer Sudipta Das, Ayurvedic doctors VJP Rao and Atal Bihari Guru.

“Through our collaboration with the Odisha government and the Ministry of Ayush, we aim to promote the health and well-being of children in underserved regions by leveraging time-tested traditional practices,” said Vedanta Aluminium COO Sunil Gupta.

Since the launch of the initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Ayush in September this year, Vedanta Aluminium has covered more than 10,600 students in Kalahandi and Rayagada region so far.

Vedanta Aluminium CEO (Bauxite Mines) Nitin Tiwari said the Swarna Prashan initiative has been warmly received by people, benefitting students across 25 government schools in Rayagada and Kalahandi. “With plans to extend the programme to Koraput, we aim to reach more than 30,000 children, from infancy to 16-year-old, by the end of this year,” he added.