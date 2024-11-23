President Murmu highlights Odisha’s contribution to nation-building

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said Odisha has immensely contributed towards nation building and people of the state are praised across the world for their tolerance and simplicity.

Speaking at the Odisha Parba organised by Odia Samaj in New Delhi, the President said the festival has played an important role in making people aware of the rich heritage of the state’s art, literature, dance, music and cuisine. Over the years, the festival has ignited a profound sense of pride among Odias.

“The Kalinga war turned ‘Chandashoka’ into ‘Dharmashoka’. The war teaches us that peace is important for progress. Conflicts are going on in some parts of the world today. The Kalinga war chapter of Odisha’s history can show the path of peace to the world,” said the President.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the event will go a long way in highlighting Odisha’s art and culture, handicrafts, language and literature besides Odia pride. Quoting from the ‘Skanda Purana’, he said Bharata is the greatest among the countries and there is no land like Utkala in the entire world.