RSP pact with Adani for developing Taldih mine in Odisha

ROURKELA: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has entered into a long-term agreement with Adani Enterprises Limited for the development and operation of the Taldih iron ore mine in the Koida block of Sundargarh district.

RSP in a statement informed the project, based on the Mines Developer and Operator (MDO) model, will expand the mine’s production capacity from the current two million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to seven MTPA.

The development phase including construction of a new plant and infrastructure, will be completed within two years, with production set to begin in the third year.

The existing capacity of Taldih Iron Mine, operated by SAIL on a contractual basis, is two MTPA. The contract includes the development of the mine and the construction of a new plant and other infrastructure facilities.

Environment clearance for expansion of Taldih mine for seven MTPA was granted by the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change ministry on April 28, 2023.

The initiative will not only secure stable supply of iron ore for SAIL’s current production requirements but also support future expansions of its steel plants. By scaling up operations at Taldih, SAIL aims to strengthen its raw material base and contribute to the growth of India’s steel industry.

ED (Projects) Sudip Pal Chowdhury, CGM (Mines-Projects) Anand Kumar and CGM (Project-Commercials) GS Das represented RSP while joint president and business unit head Rajendra Singh, cluster head, iron ore business, Ajit Kumar Patra, and project head, iron ore business Jay Viswanath represented Adani Enterprises Limited in the contract agreement signing ceremony on Thursday.