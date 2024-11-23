Slain rebel’s family claim he was innocent, demand compensation

MALKANGIRI: A day after a Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jinelguda forest, the family of the slain rebel, Enka Sunam claimed he was innocent and sought compensation from the government.

Enka, a native of Metaguda village within MV-79 police limits was killed while a DVF jawan sustained bullet injuries on his thigh in the gun battle that took place in the forest in the wee hours of Thursday.

Muta, the elder brother of Enka said he was a boatman and the village head (peda). He said a few Maoists had come to Enka’s house on Wednesday night and threatened to kill him if he did not help them cross Saveri river in his boat. Enka had to relent and helped the rebels cross the river, Muta said.