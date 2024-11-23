Slain rebel’s family claim he was innocent, demand compensation

MALKANGIRI: A day after a Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jinelguda forest, the family of the slain rebel, Enka Sunam claimed he was innocent and sought compensation from the government.
Enka, a native of Metaguda village within MV-79 police limits was killed while a DVF jawan sustained bullet injuries on his thigh in the gun battle that took place in the forest in the wee hours of Thursday.
Muta, the elder brother of Enka said he was a boatman and the village head (peda). He said a few Maoists had come to Enka’s house on Wednesday night and threatened to kill him if he did not help them cross Saveri river in his boat. Enka had to relent and helped the rebels cross the river, Muta said.
“He was innocent. We would not have protested had the police killed a genuine Maoist. Enka had deposited the auction fees with the panchayat for sailing his boat in the river,” said Muta.
Enka’s family went to the district police office on Friday and claimed he was not a Maoist. They met South Western Range DIG Niti Sekhar and DIG (Ops) Akhileswar Singh to put forth their grievance. They said the government must compensate Enka’s family.
On the other hand, additional SP Tapan Narayan Rath told The New Indian Express that Enka had helped the rebels cross the river on several occasions in the past.
He said Sekhar and Singh are camping in Malkangiri since the encounter. More security personnel from Kalahandi and Kandhmal have been rushed to the encounter site where combing operations are on. Autopsy has already been conducted on Enka’s body and it will be handed over to his family soon, Rath said.